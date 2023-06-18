Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Decreases By 16.8%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Adamas One Stock Performance

Shares of Adamas One stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Adamas One has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One ( NASDAQ:JEWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.