Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 89,344 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $149.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.