Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $11,458,972.80 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,850.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

