MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $10,947,500.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

