Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $5,896,415.25 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

