Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $4,560,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Repay by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

