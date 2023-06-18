Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $5,660,100.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

