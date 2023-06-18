Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,488,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,332,284 shares in the company, valued at $206,931,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.