Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 500,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 48.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 499,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.