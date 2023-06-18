Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,854,711.40 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $3,854,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,150.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $3,680,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,009,003.38.

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,612,197.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 10.3 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $19,160,020,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.