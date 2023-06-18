Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $3,755,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 234,413 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Repay by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Repay by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

