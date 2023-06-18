The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,251 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.79. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $202.45 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

