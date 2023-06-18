Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Sells $3,021,438.35 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.33. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

