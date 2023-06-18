Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
