Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

