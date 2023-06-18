agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.06. 302,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,015,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,255,648 shares of company stock worth $1,960,820,016. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

