Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

