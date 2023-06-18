Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PW opened at $1.80 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Power REIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.