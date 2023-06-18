Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $40,298,400.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expro Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Expro Group stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

