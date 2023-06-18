Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $40,298,400.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expro Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Expro Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Expro Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Featured Articles

