David Paresky Sells 3,000,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Paresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

