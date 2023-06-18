Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

