First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

FSFG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

