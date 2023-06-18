Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

