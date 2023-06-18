Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
