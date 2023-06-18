Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

