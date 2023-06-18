Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Trading Down 5.8 %

MTEX opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -31.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

