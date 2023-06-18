NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

