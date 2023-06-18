Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

