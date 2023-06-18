Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
