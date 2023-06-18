Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

FORD opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.