Wells Fargo & Company Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

