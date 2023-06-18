Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.26.

Zscaler stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

