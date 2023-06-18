Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSTG. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

