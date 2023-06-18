Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
