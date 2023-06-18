Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.