Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

