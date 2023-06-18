Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
