Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

PFIE opened at $1.28 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 392,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

