Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.80 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

