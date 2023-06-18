Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.50 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

