Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

