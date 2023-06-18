Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of RDI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.