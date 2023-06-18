Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

