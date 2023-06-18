Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

RGLS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

