RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

RIBT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

