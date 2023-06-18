RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %
RIBT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
