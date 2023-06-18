StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.96 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

