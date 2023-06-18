SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
