SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

SeaChange International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

