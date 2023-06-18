Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.59 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

