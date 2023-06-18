SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SP opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

