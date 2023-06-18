Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

