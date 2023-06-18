Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
SVVC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.