Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

