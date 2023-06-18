Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
