Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

