Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
