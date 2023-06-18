Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

